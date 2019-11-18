Emily Smith banned for posting Hobart Hurricanes line-up on Instagram

Emily Smith will be ineligible until February

Hobart Hurricanes player Emily Smith has accepted a one-year suspension for posting a team line-up on her Instagram account before its scheduled release.

The Australian, 24, breached Cricket Australia's Anti-Corruption Code by putting the team on social media around an hour before it was permitted.

The ban is suspended for nine months, so Smith is unavailable until February.

It rules Smith out of the remainder of this season's Women's Big Bash League and Women's National Cricket League.

The wicketkeeper posted the Hurricanes team to face Sydney Thunder on her personal Instagram account on Saturday, 2 November.

The match was abandoned owing to poor weather.

Cricket Australia's Anti-Corruption Code prohibits disclosing inside information where the "participant knew or might reasonably have known that such disclosure might lead to the information being used in relation to betting in relation to any match or event".

Sean Carroll, Cricket Australia's head of integrity and security, acknowledged there was no intent to breach the code, but says players are "well aware of their obligations".

He added: "There is no excuse for breaches regardless of the reasons for information being disclosed.

"Since the commencement of the WBBL, Cricket Australia has had in place a robust anti-corruption program.

"We have been working with Emily throughout the process and Emily now understands the mistake she made.

"We hope this serves as a reminder to all that the Anti-Corruption Code is critical to protecting the integrity of the game."