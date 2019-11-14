England in New Zealand: Lockie Ferguson & Kane Williamson in hosts' Test squad

Kane Williamson will lead New Zealand on his home ground in the inaugural Test to be played at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui

New Zealand have included uncapped Lockie Ferguson and fit-again captain Kane Williamson in a 15-man Test squad to face England and Australia.

Fast bowler Ferguson, 28, was the second highest wicket-taker in last summer's Cricket World Cup in England, while Williamson has been resting a hip injury.

"It's well documented Lockie has raw pace, but he also possesses a quality bowling skillset and has proven his durability," said New Zealand selector Gavin Larsen.

New Zealand host England for two Tests - the first of which begins in Mount Maunganui on 20 November - before playing three Tests in Australia in December and January.

Williamson, who is ranked the third best batsman in the world after Australia's Steve Smith and India's Virat Kohli, returns after missing a T20 series against England.

The Black Caps have also included leg-spinner Todd Astle in their squad, with fellow spinners Will Somerville and Ajaz Patel dropped from the group which toured Sri Lanka in August.

New Zealand Test squad to face England and Australia: Kane Williamson (capt), Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling.

England Test squad: Joe Root (capt), Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Pope, Dominic Sibley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes.