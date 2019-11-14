Jack Leach: Somerset's England spinner signs contract extension to 2022

One of the most memorable images of the English sporting summer was of Jack Leach cleaning his glasses while batting alongside Ben Stokes during a dramatic third Ashes Test win in August

England spinner Jack Leach has signed a two-year contract extension with Somerset - his second new deal with the county in 10 months.

The 28-year-old started 2019 by committing to the club until the end of the 2020 season and his latest agreement extends his stay until 2022.

He has claimed 32 wickets in nine Tests for England since his debut in 2018.

"He is an exceptional talent and a big influence," Somerset's director of cricket Andy Hurry said.

"He has a major role to play for both Somerset and England over the forthcoming years."

Leach took 12 wickets in four Ashes Tests against Australia in the summer.

While in the England side for his bowling, some of Leach's biggest moments have come with the bat - his one not out at against Australia came in a match-winning stand alongside Ben Stokes at Headingley and earned him cult-hero status. He also hit 92 opening the innings against Ireland at Lord's in July.

Since making his debut for Somerset in 2012, having graduated from their youth set-up, Leach has taken 222 wickets at an average of 25.66 in 67 first-class matches for the county.