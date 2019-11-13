Alfonso Thomas: Hampshire's assistant coach signs new two-year contract

Alfonso Thomas retired from playing in 2015

Hampshire's first team assistant coach Alfonso Thomas has signed a new two-year contract with the county.

The former Somerset seamer took up the position in January and Hampshire finished third Division One of the County Championship in 2019 - their highest position since 2008.

"Alfonso has had a positive impact on the playing group," Hampshire director of cricket Giles While said.

"It's great to have someone with his knowledge guiding our bowlers."