Jordan Thompson: Yorkshire all-rounder extends contract at Headingley

Jordan Thompson been with Yorkshire since he was nine years old

All-rounder Jordan Thompson has signed a contract extension with Yorkshire that will keep him at the club until at least the end of 2021.

The Leeds-born 23-year-old made his first-class debut in the 2019 County Championship, taking five wickets at an average of 21 in two appearances.

"Jordan has shown that he is capable of performing at first-team level," director of cricket Martyn Moxon said.

"Hopefully he will continue to progress and become a regular in all formats."

Thompson played nine games in the T20 Blast last season, hitting a maiden half-century and claiming four wickets.