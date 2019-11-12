Sussex: James Kirtley named full-time pace bowling coach

James Kirtley took 6-34 on his England Test debut against South Africa in 2003

Former Sussex and England seamer James Kirtley has been appointed full-time pace bowling coach by the county.

Kirtley, 44, has been working with the club's bowlers as a consultant for the past two seasons.

He took just under 1,000 wickets in all formats for Sussex, helping them to three County Championship and three limited-overs titles.

"I'm really looking forward to working more with the bowlers," said Kirtley, who played four Tests for England.

"Recently, it was great to see the quality of our bowlers being recognised with a large part of our pace attack being drafted in The Hundred and Ollie Robinson making it into the England Lions set-up."

Kirtley replaces Jon Lewis and will work under head coach Jason Gillespie at Hove.

"His technical knowledge of fast bowling is superb, he is full of ideas and he has a great rapport with the players," Gillespie said.

"To have him join our coaching team full time is brilliant."