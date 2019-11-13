Pakistan women v England (in Malaysia) 2019

(all matches played at Kinrara Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia)

December

9 *1st ODI (01:30 GMT)

12 *2nd ODI (01:30 GMT)

14 *3rd ODI (01:30 GMT)

17 1st Twenty20 international (02:00 GMT)

19 2nd Twenty20 international (02:00 GMT)

20 3rd Twenty20 international (02:00 GMT)

*All three ODIs count towards the ICC Women's Championship, which determines qualification for the 2021 World Cup.

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made