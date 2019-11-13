Pakistan v England: Sarah Glenn handed first call-up for Malaysia tour

Leg-spinner Sarah Glenn took 11 wickets for Loughborough Lightning in this year's Super League

England have called up leg-spinner Sarah Glenn for the first time for their limited-overs series against Pakistan in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Glenn took 11 wickets at 18.72 this summer for Kia Super League semi-finalists Loughborough Lightning.

Sussex seamer Freya Davies has also been recalled for the three one-day internationals and three Twenty20s.

Interim coach Ali Maiden will oversee the tour before Lisa Keightley takes over as head coach in January.

Keightley replaced Mark Robinson, who stepped down after this summer's Ashes series.

"This tour is an opportunity to start a new era and move forward," captain Heather Knight said.

"There's a few younger faces in the group but also a lot of proven talent. We can't wait for the next few months."

The ODIs are England's final fixtures in the ICC Women's Championship, which determines qualification for the 2021 World Cup - although they are all but mathematically certain to qualify.

While Pakistan recently hosted Bangladesh in a limited-overs series in Lahore, many of their recent "home" series have been played in Malaysia or the United Arab Emirates because of security concerns.

England squad: Heather Knight (Berkshire, capt), Tammy Beaumont (Kent), Katherine Brunt (Yorkshire), Kate Cross (Lancashire), Freya Davies (Sussex), Sophie Ecclestone (Lancashire), Sarah Glenn (Worcestershire), Kirstie Gordon (Nottinghamshire), Amy Jones (Warwickshire, wk), Nat Sciver (Surrey), Anya Shrubsole (Berkshire), Mady Villiers (Essex), Fran Wilson (Kent), Lauren Winfield (Yorkshire), Danni Wyatt (Sussex).

Pakistan v England schedule

(all games at Kinrara Oval, Kuala Lumpur)

9 December *First ODI, 01:30 GMT

12 December *Second ODI, 01:30 GMT

14 December *Third ODI, 01:30 GMT

17 December First Twenty20 international, 02:00 GMT

19 December Second Twenty20 international, 02:00 GMT

20 December Third Twenty20 international, 02:00 GMT

*All three ODIs count towards the ICC Women's Championship, which determines qualification for the 2021 World Cup.