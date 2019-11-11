Matt Carter: Nottinghamshire spinner extends contract at Trent Bridge

Matt Carter had an economy rate of 6.59 in last season's T20 Blast

Nottinghamshire off-spinner Matthew Carter has signed a new contract which extends his stay at the Trent Bridge club until the end of the 2021 season.

The 23-year-old impressed in the T20 Blast last summer, taking 14 wickets at 19.78 as the Outlaws reached their third Finals Day in four years.

"White-ball cricket went really well for me this year," he said

"That is obviously something I want to continue, and I want to be more involved in the red-ball team too."

The England Lions international made his first-class debut for Notts in 2015 and signed a deal until 2020 last year.

He said there was no better place to develop his career.

"With promotion to aim for in the Championship - and also for our white-ball side to achieve what it's capable of by winning a trophy - there's loads for us to achieve here in 2020 and beyond," Carter added.

Head coach Peter Moores described Carter as an "exciting player".

"He's not fazed by bowling at the best players at the most difficult times," he added. "And he rose to the challenge this summer of being one of our key powerplay bowlers.

"He became a trusted, go-to bowler for us last summer and he earned that trust from his captain on merit with his performances."