Nottinghamshire squad
PlayerBornBat/bowl
Jake BallMansfield, 14/03/1991RHB RM
Jack BlatherwickNottingham, 04/06/1998RHB RM
Stuart BroadNottingham, 24/06/1986LHB RFM
Soloman BudingerColchester, 21/08/1999RHB OB
Matthew CarterLincoln, 26/05/1996RHB OB
Zak ChappellGrantham, 21/08/1996RHB RFM
Joe ClarkeShrewsbury, 26/05/1996RHB WK
Ben ComptonDurban, SA, 29/03/1994LHB OB
Ben DuckettFarnborough, 17/10/1994LHB WK
Joey Evison14/11/2001RHB RM
Luke FletcherNottingham, 18/09/1988RHB RMF
Harry GurneyNottingham, 25/10/1986RHB LFM
Alex HalesHillingdon, 03/01/1989RHB RM
Lyndon JamesWorksop, 27/12/1998RHB RMF
Jake LibbyPlymouth, 03/01/1993RHB OB
Tom MooresBrighton, 04/09/1996LHB WK
Steven Mullaney (Championship & One-Day Cup captain)Warrington, 19/11/1986RHB RM
Chris NashCuckfield, 19/05/1983RHB OB
Samit PatelLeicester, 30/11/1984RHB SLA
Liam Pattterson-WhiteSunderland, 08/11/1998LHB SLA
Ben SlaterChesterfield, 26/09/1991LHB

