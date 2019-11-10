Deepak Chahar: India bowler takes record 6-7 in win over Bangladesh

India seamer Deepak Chahar was the third highest wicket taker in the 2019 IPL season playing for Chennai Super Kings

Third Twenty20 International, Nagpur India 174-5: Iyer 62 (33), Rahul 52 (35); Sarkar 2-29 Bangladesh 144 all out: Naim 81; Chahar 6-7, Dube 3-30 India won by 30 runs; India won series 2-1 Scorecard

Deepak Chahar recorded the best-ever bowling figures in a Twenty20 international with 6-7 as India beat Bangladesh by 30 runs in Nagpur.

The 27-year-old seamer took his six wickets in 3.2 overs, with a closing hat-trick as Bangladesh were bowled out for 144 in reply to India's 174-5.

Chahar's efforts set up a 2-1 series win for India.

The previous T20 bowling record was 6-8, taken by Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis in 2012.

Chahar, playing in only his seventh T20 international, ripped through the Bangladesh batting, despite a fine 81 from opener Mohammad Naim, with not a single boundary conceded in his 20 deliveries.

Earlier half-centuries from Shreyas Iyer - with a T20 best 62 off 33 balls - and KL Rahul's 52 from 35 had set the platform for India's total.