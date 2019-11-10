England beat New Zealand in super over to win T20 series 3-2

Jonny Bairstow hit five sixes and two fours in his 47

Fifth Twenty20, Eden Park, Auckland New Zealand 146-5: Guptill 50 (20), Munro 46 (21) England 146-7: Bairstow 47 (18), Santner 2-20 England 17, New Zealand 8 in super over England won by nine runs in super over; England won series 3-2 Scorecard

England beat New Zealand in another super over to win a thrilling final Twenty20 and take the series 3-2.

In a repeat of July's World Cup final, the scores were tied at the end of a wildly unpredictable game in Auckland.

New Zealand plundered 146-5 from 11 overs, and it took Chris Jordan hitting 12 off the final three deliveries to take the game to a super over.

Jonny Bairstow, who earlier struck 47 off 18 balls, and captain Eoin Morgan scored 17 off England's six deliveries, before Chris Jordan limited New Zealand to eight.

It was a remarkable finish to a rain-delayed game that contained a staggering 29 sixes in 24 overs at Eden Park.

While England, who won the World Cup final by virtue of scoring more boundaries, held their nerve in admittedly less pressurised circumstances, New Zealand will take little comfort from once again missing out by the thinnest of margins.

If the two-Test series which starts on 21 November comes close to matching the excitement on offer at Eden Park, supporters from both sides will be delighted.

More to follow.