Jonny Bairstow added to England squad for New Zealand Test series

Jonny Bairstow batting for England in a T20 against New Zealand
Jonny Bairstow has played 69 Tests, 74 one-day internationals and 32 Twenty20 internationals for England
England's tour of New Zealand
Jonny Bairstow has been added to the England Test squad for the two-match series in New Zealand as back-up for the injured Joe Denly.

Following the conclusion of the five-match Twenty20 international series on Sunday, Bairstow will stay for the two warm-up matches against New Zealand Cricket XI.

The first match starts in Whangarei on Tuesday (22:00 GMT on Monday).

Denly sustained ligament damage to his right ankle in practice last week.

The Kent batsman is making progress on his rehabilitation and is hoping that he will be fit to play in the second three-day warm-up match, starting on Friday, 15 November (22:00 GMT on 14 November).

England's Test specialists arrived in Auckland this week and will travel to Whangarei on Monday with the rest of the squad and management.

New Zealand hold a 2-1 series lead before the fourth Twenty20 international in Napier on Friday (05:00 GMT).

