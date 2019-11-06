Sean Abbott: Derbyshire sign ex-Australia fast bowler for first half of 2020

Sean Abbott took 22 wickets at an average of 20.13 in the Big Bash last season

Former Australia fast bowler Sean Abbott will join Derbyshire for the first half of the 2020 season.

The 27-year-old will play up to 10 County Championship games as well as the group stage of the T20 Blast.

Abbott has taken 137 wickets in 50 first-class matches for New South Wales at an average of 33.10.

He has also played for Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash and the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.

Abbott played a single one-day international and three Twenty20 games for Australia in 2014, but also in that year was bowling when batsman Phillip Hughes struck on the back of the neck in a domestic game and died two days later without regaining consciousness.

"We were keen to strengthen our bowling attack and Sean will do just that," Derbyshire head of cricket Dave Houghton told the club website.

"He is an international bowler and has a good record across all formats, and that kind of versatility will be key for us next season."

Abbott was the second-highest wicket-taker in the Big Bash last winter with 22 and said: "I want to lead from the front and hopefully help the younger lads in their development at the same time, whilst having team success along the way."