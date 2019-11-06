Nicholas Pooran: Yorkshire re-sign West Indies international for T20 Blast

Nicholas Pooran made three appearances for Yorkshire in last season's T20 Blast

Yorkshire have re-signed West Indies wicketkeeper-batsman Nicholas Pooran for "the majority" of next year's T20 Blast group stage.

Pooran, 24, had a spell with the Vikings last season, hitting 67 off 28 balls in the win over Leicestershire.

"It's a great signing for us. We saw enough of him last season to see that he is a superstar of T20 cricket," coach Andrew Gale told BBC Radio Leeds.

"He is someone who can win you matches and we know what he's all about."

Gale added: "We missed that experienced, box-office player after he left last season and lost a lot of games by small margins.

"The fixtures aren't out yet so we don't know how many games we'll have him for but it should be 11 or 12."

Pooran, who played for his country in this year's World Cup, has scored 2,302 runs in 120 T20 matches with a strike-rate of 143.78.