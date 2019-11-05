The Hundred: Finch and Winfield to captain Northern Superchargers

Aaron Finch was named captain of Northern Superchargers hours after captaining Australia to a seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in a T20 international in Canberra

Aaron Finch and Lauren Winfield will captain Leeds-based Northern Superchargers in The Hundred.

Finch, 32, is the current captain of the Australia one-day and Twenty20 teams, while Winfield, 29, was a World Cup winner with England in 2015.

The 100-ball competition, which begins in 2020, sees both a men's and women's competition run parallel to each other.

England World Cup winners Ben Stokes and leg-spinner Adil Rashid are among the big names Finch will captain.

The opener, who was the franchise's first pick in last month's draft, will be reunited with his former Australia coach Darren Lehmann.

York-born Winfield is vastly experienced in T20 cricket in both England and in the Women's Big Bash and she will captain a side whose star name is Australia wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy.

The Hundred will run from 17 July to 16 August 2020.