Amy Kenealy: Ireland bowler retires from international duty

Amy Kenealy took 45 wickets in her 72 Ireland appearances

Ireland bowler Amy Kenealy has retired from international cricket after an 11-year career for her country.

Kenealy, 31, made her Ireland debut against West Indies at her home club Rathmines in 2008.

She went on to make 72 Ireland appearances - taking 45 wickets - with her best figures 4-32 against Bangladesh in 2016.

"This is the correct decision for me right now," said Ireland women's 12th highest all-time wicket-taker.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank my team-mates, coaches and Cricket Ireland staff for every opportunity that they have given me in this amazing part of my life.

"From the gruelling fitness sessions on Clontarf seafront back in 2006 to the amazing Sport Ireland Institute, to playing in men's Division 12, to opening the bowling in a World Cup in India and everything in between."

Ireland women's selector Miriam Grealey said Kenealy "was a great addition to the squad with an excellent work ethic and attitude".

Cricket Ireland's performance director Richard Holdsworth said Kenealy's 72 Ireland appearances were testament to her "skills and abilities".

"While we support her in her decision and wish her well, we hope that she maintains a close relationship with cricket and can be a supportive presence as we grow our sport across Ireland," said the Cricket Ireland performance director.