Dawid Malan: Yorkshire sign England batsman from Middlesex in four-year deal
- From the section Cricket
England batsman Dawid Malan has joined Yorkshire from Middlesex.
The 32-year-old, who stepped down as Middlesex captain at the end of last season, has signed a four-year deal after speculation around his future.
Malan said: "I am looking forward to moving to Leeds, and starting a new chapter of my career."
Malan is currently with the England T20 squad in New Zealand, and has scored 11,229 first-class runs, including 724 runs in 15 Tests.