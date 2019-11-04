Dawid Malan: Yorkshire sign England batsman from Middlesex in four-year deal

Malan made his Middlesex debut in 2006 and had been contracted at Lord's for another two seasons, but the counties have come to an agreement.

England batsman Dawid Malan has joined Yorkshire from Middlesex.

The 32-year-old, who stepped down as Middlesex captain at the end of last season, has signed a four-year deal after speculation around his future.

Malan said: "I am looking forward to moving to Leeds, and starting a new chapter of my career."

Malan is currently with the England T20 squad in New Zealand, and has scored 11,229 first-class runs, including 724 runs in 15 Tests.