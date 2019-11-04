T20 World Cup: Scotland in Group B with Bangladesh, Netherlands & Namibia

Scotland will open their tournament against the Dutch in Tasmania

Scotland will take on Bangladesh, the Netherlands and Namibia in the first round of next year's T20 World Cup in Australia.

The top two sides from Group B, which will be played in Hobart, Tasmania, next October, will progress to the Super 12 phase of the tournament.

Ireland are in Group A, with Sri Lanka, Papua New Guinea and Oman.

The Scots lost to the Netherlands and Namibia as they finished fifth at the qualifier event in Dubai.

Bangladesh, who will start as strong group favourites, recorded their first Twenty20 international win over India at the weekend.

If Scotland were to top the pool, they would go on to face England, India South Africa, Afghanistan and the side finishing second in Group A.

The runner-up spot would clinch a place beside Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, West Indies and the winners of Group A in the elite stage.