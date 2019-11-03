New Zealand beat England by 21 runs to level T20 series

When James Vince was dismissed by Lockie Ferguson, England were 3-2 after 1.2 overs

Second Twenty20, Westpac Stadium, Wellington New Zealand 176-8: Neesham 42 (22), Guptill 41 (28), Jordan 3-23 England 155: Malan 39 (29), Jordan 36 (19), Santner 3-25 New Zealand won by 21 runs; series level at 1-1 Scorecard

New Zealand beat England by 21 runs to level the Twenty20 series at 1-1 in Wellington.

Chasing 177 for victory, England slipped to 3-2 after eight balls before being bowled out for 155 despite Chris Jordan's 19-ball 36 late on.

The returning Jimmy Neesham made 42 and Martin Guptill 41 in New Zealand's 176-8, with Chris Jordan taking 3-23 and Sam Curran 2-22.

The third game of the five-match series is in Nelson at 01:00 GMT on Tuesday.

England, who have rested several first-choice players, restricted the Black Caps to what felt like a below-par total, despite dropping five catches, after winning the toss.

Although the pitch had more pace than the one in the series opener in Christchurch and the square boundaries were short, it never felt like England were in control of the chase despite flurries from captain Eoin Morgan, Dawid Malan and Jordan.

New Zealand spinners Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi were impressive, taking a combined 5-62 from eight overs.

