T20 World Cup Qualifier: Scotland defeat Oman by five runs to secure fifth place

ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier, fifth-place play-off, Dubai Oman 167-7 (20 overs): Ali 43; Evans 3-36 Scotland 168-5 (19 overs): Cross 61, Leask 38; Khan 2-38 Scotland win by five wickets Scorecard

Matthew Cross hit a superb 61 not out as Scotland beat Oman by five wickets to finish fifth at the T20 World Cup qualifying tournament in Dubai.

Both sides had already qualified for next year's T20 World Cup in Australia but missed out on the semi-finals.

Opener Khawar Ali top-scored for Oman as they set a score of 167 for seven.

With captain Kyle Coetzer caught out for a duck and George Munsey lbw for 17, Scotland looked in trouble until Cross partnered Michael Leask.

With Calum MacLeod dismissed for 14 and Richie Berrington only able to add 15, Scotland were 92 for four.

However, Leask added 38 by the time he was caught out before Tom Sole joined Cross at the crease to secure the win with an over to spare.

Ireland face the Netherlands and Papua New Guinea take on Namibia in Friday's semi-finals.