Australia's Glenn Maxwell's to take break from cricket to deal with mental health issues

Maxwell was part of the Australia squad that reached the World Cup semi-final this summer

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will take a "short" break from cricket to deal with mental health issues.

Maxwell, 31, has played 171 times for Australia across all formats since his international debut in 2012.

He played in the first two matches of the ongoing three-match Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka but has been replaced by batsman D'Arcy Short.

Ben Oliver, the head of Australia's national teams, said: "The well-being of our players and staff is paramount."

Oliver added: "Glenn has our full support. He's a special player and an important part of the Australian cricket family.

"We hope to see him back in the team during the summer."

Cricket Australia said Maxwell, who played county cricket for Lancashire in the summer, raised the issues with Australia's support staff and was supported by Cricket Australia and his state side Victoria in his decision to take a break from the game.

"Glenn Maxwell has been experiencing some difficulties with regards to his mental health," said team psychologist Dr Michael Lloyd.

"As a result, he will spend a short time away from the game.

"Glenn was proactive in identifying these issues and engaging with support staff."

Maxwell scored 62 off 28 balls in the opening T20 win over Sri Lanka on Sunday but was not required to bat in the second match on Wednesday as Australia won by nine wickets.

Maxwell has played seven Tests for Australia but is better known as one of the most destructive batsmen in white-ball cricket.

However, he has been controversially left out of both the Test and one-day teams in recent years.