England v New Zealand: Eoin Morgan to decide future after T20 World Cup in 2020

England captain Eoin Morgan says he will decide his future after next year's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.

Morgan, 33, led England to victory at the 50-over World Cup in July.

He has a history of back injuries but previously said he wants to lead England at the T20 World Cup in October 2020.

"I won't say I'll be finished after the next World Cup as I'd be afraid I'll only creep over the line and maybe fall off," he said.

"I don't want to let anyone down. I want to drive through the World Cup in Australia and then make a call after that."

Morgan was speaking before England's five-match T20 series against New Zealand, which starts on Friday in Christchurch.

Asked whether he considered retiring after the summer's historic home World Cup victory over New Zealand, Morgan replied: "At 33, given I could prove my fitness again, no.

"We have a special group of players at the moment. I feel very lucky to lead that group and I think we can do something even more special down the line."

England have taken five uncapped players to New Zealand with Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler and Jason Roy among those to be rested.

"We'll pick teams that we feel are good enough to win the games but also we need to look at these guys," Morgan added. "There's no use selecting them then not picking them in the XI.

"We'll see that in the series. The majority of the guys will definitely get games and exposure to find more out about them.

"There aren't a lot of places up for grabs in our best XI and probably our final 15, 12 months down the line, we're not only building for 12 months down the line but the following World Cup as well."