T20 World Cup Qualifier: Scotland beat UAE to qualify for finals

ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier, Dubai Scotland 198-6 (20 overs): Munsey 65, Berrington 48: Mustafa 2-38 United Arab Emirates 108 all out (18.3 overs): Shahzad 34; Sharif 3-21, Watt 3-21 Scotland win by 90 runs Scorecard

Scotland secured a place at the T20 World Cup with a convincing, 90-run win over hosts United Arab Emirates in their play-off in Dubai.

The Scots, the top seeds going into the qualifying tournament, had finished a disappointing fourth in Group A.

But they responded with their second biggest T20 victory as they defeated the side who finished third in Group B.

Opener George Munsey's 65 set the stage for Scotland's total of 198 for six and UAE fell short with 108 all out.

More to follow.