Shakib al Hasan: Bangladesh captain banned for corruption

Shakib is Bangladesh's Test and Twenty20 captain

Bangladesh Test captain Shakib al Hasan has been given a two-year ban for "failing to report corrupt approaches".

The 32-year-old accepted three charges relating to requests for "inside information for betting purposes".

The approaches came during an international tri-series also involving Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in January 2018 and that year's Indian Premier League.

Shakib is the top all-rounder in the one-day international rankings and has played 338 matches for Bangladesh.

He was the third-highest run-scorer in the 2019 Cricket World Cup and hit two hundreds, including against England in Cardiff in the group stage.

"I am obviously extremely sad to have been banned from the game I love, but I completely accept my sanction for not reporting the approaches," said Shakib, who is also Bangladesh's Twenty20 captain.

Alex Marshall, the general manager of the International Cricket Council's anti-corruption unit, said: "Shakib al Hasan is a highly experienced international cricketer.

"He has attended many education sessions and knows his obligations under the code. He should have reported each of these approaches."

More to follow.