Lewis Gregory: Somerset all-rounder agrees one-year contract extension

Lewis Gregory could make his full England debut on their T20 tour of New Zealand

Somerset all-rounder Lewis Gregory has signed a one-year contract extension with the county.

The 27-year-old's current deal was not due to expire until the end of 2021.

Gregory is currently on England's T20 tour of New Zealand where he hit 29 from 11 balls in an eight-wicket defeat by a New Zealand XI on Tuesday.

He took 51 County Championship wickets in 2019 at an average of 15.76, form which earned him a call-up to the Test squad against Ireland in July.

"It's a really exciting time for the club and I'm delighted to have committed my future to Somerset," Gregory said.

He was also a key member of Somerset's One-Day Cup winning side in 2019, scoring 280 runs and taking 10 wickets, and also topped the county's T20 Blast bowling averages.

"To win a trophy with this group of players was incredibly special and hopefully that will be the first of many," Gregory added.