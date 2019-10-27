Matt Parkinson & Lewis Gregory handed England chance in T20 warm-up

Parkinson took 53 wickets in the three domestic competitions for Lancashire last summer

Lancashire spinner Matt Parkinson and Somerset all-rounder Lewis Gregory will make their first senior appearances for England in Monday's second T20 warm-up.

Jonny Bairstow and Adil Rashid are rested after impressing in the opening six-wicket win over a New Zealand XI.

Dawid Malan will open the batting with Somerset's 20-year-old Tom Banton, while Tom Curran replaces brother Sam.

England play a five-match T20 series and two Test matches on their tour of New Zealand, which ends on 3 December.

Leg-spinner Parkinson, 23, took 21 wickets at an economy rate of 7.48 in the Vitality Blast last summer, while Gregory, 27, who captained England Lions in a four-day game against Australia A in July, scored three fifties and took 10 wickets in the 50-over One-Day Cup.

Banton hit a four and a six in his 11 opening with Bairstow in the first match, with the Yorkshireman firing an unbeaten 78 from 45 balls and his county colleague Rashid taking 2-25.

Monday's fixture will also be in Lincoln against a New Zealand XI.

England team: Malan, Banton, Vince, Morgan, Denly, Billings, Gregory, T Curran, Mahmood, Brown, Parkinson.