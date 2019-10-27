T20 World Cup Qualifier: Jersey win final group game to deny Oman place in Australia

Former Leicestershire all-rounder Nick Ferraby made his international debut in May 2019 after qualifying for Jersey on residential grounds

ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier, Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: Jersey 141-7 (20 overs): Ferraby 41; Nadeem 4-23 Oman 127-9 (20 overs): Maqsood 56; Miles 3-22, Blampied 3-27 Jersey won by 14 runs Scorecard & standings

Jersey won their final ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier group game in Abu Dhabi to deny Oman a place in the finals in Australia in 2020.

Barring a landslide result for Canada in Sunday's final game against UAE, Oman's defeat now means that Ireland will top Group B.

Nick Ferraby made 41 as Jersey posted 141-7 from their 20 overs.

Dom Blampied and Elliott Miles then claimed three wickets each as Oman were limited to 127-9 to lose by 14 runs.

After Blampied (3-27) struck three times in his first over, Oman were reeling at 6-3, only to be rescued by a 76-run fourth-wicket stand between captain Zeeshan Maqsood and opener Jatinder Singh.

But, in successive overs, spinner Miles got rid of Jatinder (29), wicketkeeper Suraj Kumar and finally the prize scalp of Maqsood for 56.

Jersey's third group win in six games leaves them outside the top-four finish they would have needed to book one of the play-off places.