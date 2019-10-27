T20 World Cup Qualifier: Ireland look certain to qualify after Jersey earn shock win over Oman

Mark Adair's bowling played a major part in Ireland's four victories from six games

Ireland look certain to qualify for next year's T20 World Cup in Australia after Jersey earned a shock 14-run win over Oman in Group B of the Qualifier.

It means Ireland will progress as group winners unless Canada or the UAE enjoy an exceptional net run rate swing in their favour in the remaining match.

Ireland won four and lost two of their six matches at the World T20 Qualifier.

Fast bowler Barry McCarthy has been sent out to Abu Dhabi as a replacement for knee injury victim David Delany.

Ireland will play two more matches in the tournament next week, with mainly ranking points at stake.

Papua New Guinea have also qualified for the World T20 by topping Group A.

In Sunday's Group B match, Jersey made 141-7 off their 20 overs, with Oman replying with 127-9,