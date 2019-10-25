Sam Cook: Essex fast bowler signs extended contract with county champions

Sam Cook took 32 wickets in nine matches in 2019 as Essex won the County Championship for the second time in three years
Sam Cook took 32 wickets in nine matches in 2019 as Essex won the County Championship for the second time in three years

Essex fast bowler Sam Cook has signed a two-year contract extension with the county champions, tying him to Chelmsford until 2022.

Right-arm seamer Cook, 22, has taken 87 wickets in 29 matches since making his first-class debut with Essex in 2016.

He played in the last four games of the 2017 title-winning season and nine more when Essex regained that crown in 2019.

"Sam has become extremely reliable and consistent and is a vital part of our side," said head coach Anthony McGrath.

"He is a fantastic bowler who played a big role in our success last year."

Cook said: "Committing my future to the club was an easy decision and is the perfect way to end a perfect season. We have a determined dressing room full of players that want to build on our success."

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you