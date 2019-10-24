Kane Williamson: New Zealand captain out of England T20 series with injury

Williamson averages 31.35 from 57 T20s for New Zealand

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the upcoming Twenty20 series with England with a hip injury.

The batsman, 29, played for Northern Districts on Thursday but has opted to rest the issue which also kept him out of a Test against Bangladesh in March.

Bowler Tim Southee will captain the Black Caps against England in Williamson's absence.

England play five T20s in New Zealand, starting on 1 November, followed by a two-match Test series.

Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has been named in the New Zealand squad for the first three games as he recovers from a broken thumb while left-armer Trent Boult is in the squad for the fourth and fifth matches.

England have named Kent wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings as their vice-captain for the series.

New Zealand T20 squad: Tim Southee (c), Trent Boult (games four and five), Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson (games one, two and three), Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner.

England T20 squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Pat Brown, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, James Vince.