T20 World Cup Qualifier: Scotland on track for knockout phase after routine Bermuda win

Scotland's total of 204 proved too much for Bermuda

ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier, Dubai Scotland 204-4 (20 overs): MacLeod 74, Munsey 51; Leverock 2-39 Bermuda 158-8 (20 overs): Rawlins 46, Leverock 42; Watt 2-18 Scotland won by 46 runs Scorecard & standings (external site)

Scotland remain on track to reach the T20 World Cup next summer after a comfortable 46-run win over Bermuda in qualifying.

The routine victory was just what the Scots needed after some shaky performances, including defeat to Namibia last time out.

But, led by Calum MacLeod's brilliant knock of 74 from just 37 balls, they set their opponents a challenging target of 205 to win.

In reply Bermuda could only hit 158-8.

Scotland now need to beat the Netherlands to guarantee a place in the knockout phase, with six teams from two groups progressing.

They have won three and lost two of their matches so far.

MacLeod took just 27 balls to reach his seventh T20 half century and his 74 included nine fours and two sixes before he was eventually caught by George O'Brien off Dwayne Leverock.

His T20 career-best knock took his past 1000 runs for Scotland in the format.

MacLeod was ably supported by George Munsey, who himself hit a half century, scoring 51 from 41 balls as the Scots put Bermuda's attack to the sword.

Bermuda mounted a spirited response led by Delray Rawlins who hit 46, and Leverock's unbeaten 43 but Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif and Hamza Tahir all took two wickets for Scotland.

Bermuda have now lost all four of their qualifiers so far.