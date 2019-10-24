Ben Compton: Nottinghamshire batsman agrees one-year deal

Ben Compton is part of the same cricketing family which produced England openers Denis Compton and Nick Compton

Ben Compton has signed his first professional contract at Nottinghamshire after agreeing a one-year deal.

The 25-year-old batsman made his first-class debut at Trent Bridge against Warwickshire in September.

"I'm delighted to sign for Notts - it's a great opportunity at a great club," he said.

Compton is the grandson of former England legend Denis Compton and cousin of ex-England opener Nick Compton.

The South Africa-born left-hander hit four centuries for Kent's Second XI early in the 2019 campaign, and struck a further hundred for Nottinghamshire's seconds in August.

He made two appearances for Notts at the tail-end of last season, with his highest score of 16 not out coming against Surrey.

"My ambition has always been to be a successful professional cricketer, and this deal is a great chance for me to try to do that," he added.