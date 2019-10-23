Michael Neser: Surrey sign Australia seamer for first half of 2020 season

Michael Neser played two ODIs for Australia against England in 2018

Australia seamer Michael Neser will join Surrey for the first half of the 2020 County Championship campaign.

The 29-year-old was part of the Ashes squad in the summer but did not feature and is yet to make his Test debut.

The South Africa-born bowler played two One-Day Internationals for Australia in 2018 against England and averages 26.43 with the ball in first-class cricket.

"It has been a long held ambition of mine to play county cricket," Neser told Surrey's website.

"To be able to do so at The Kia Oval alongside some fabulous players is obviously hugely exciting for me."

Neser, who is also a handy lower-order batsman, will play for the 2018 county champions until early July.