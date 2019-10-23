T20 World Cup Qualifier: Jersey lose to Hong Kong by eight runs

Ben Stevens followed his 2-26 with 39 batting at number three for Jersey

ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier, Abu Dhabi: Hong Kong 144-7 (20 overs): Nizakat Khan 48, McKechnie 40*; Ward 3-19, Stevens 2-26 Jersey 136-6 (20 overs): Stevens 39; Ehsan Khan 2-18 Hong Kong won by eight runs Scorecard & standings (external site)

Jersey's hopes of qualifying for next year's T20 World Cup took a hit with an eight-run defeat by Hong Kong.

A third-wicket partnership of 58 between Ben Stevens (39) and Jonty Jenner (27) put Jersey in a good position in pursuit of 145 to win.

But after Stevens was bowled by a Ehsan Khan full toss and then Ben Ward fell next ball, they struggled to 136-6.

Jersey have won two and lost two of their four games to date and are two points behind group leaders Canada.

Earlier, Hong Kong rallied from 81-6 to post 144-7 in their 20 overs, with Ward taking 3-19 for Jersey.

Jersey's slower bowlers caused Hong Kong problems in the middle overs and Ward took the crucial wicket of opener Nizakat Khan, who made the most of being dropped on the first ball of the innings to top-score with 48.

Jersey took four wickets in 12 balls, but Scott McKechnie (40 not out) and Waqas Barkat (22) put on 61 for the seventh wicket to ensure Hong Kong posted a competitive total.

Group B is delicately poised, with four teams within two points of leaders Canada.

Jersey, who stay third in the group, have remaining matches against Ireland on Friday and Oman on Sunday, with the top four in each group going through to the knockout phase.

Six of the 14 competing teams in the United Arab Emirates will qualify for the next T20 World Cup, which takes place in Australia in October 2020.