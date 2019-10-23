Melbourne Renegades beat Perth Scorchers in Women's Big Bash League

Amy Jones (left) made 44 from 37 balls for Perth, before watching two of her England team-mates top score for the Renegades

Women's Big Bash League, CitiPower Centre, Melbourne: Perth Scorchers 132-5 (20 overs): Sciver 55*, Jones 44, Strano 2-27 Melbourne Renegades 133-6 (19.1 overs): Wyatt 31, Beaumont 25, Barsby 2-22, Cleary 2-28 Melbourne Renegades won by four wickets Scorecard and table

Four England batters dominated the game as Melbourne Renegades edged out Perth Scorchers in the Women's Big Bash League at Melbourne's Junction Oval.

Amy Jones (44) and Natalie Sciver (55 not out) added 76 in 10 overs as the Scorchers posted 132-5 from 20 overs.

But fellow England top-order pair Danni Wyatt (31) and Tammy Beaumont (25) added 48 as the hosts triumphed by six wickets with five balls to spare.

Wyatt and Beaumont had earlier combined to dismiss Georgia Redmayne.

That came in the penultimate over of the Scorchers' innings as Redmayne slog-swept Wyatt's off-spin, but Beaumont took an excellent catch at deep square leg.

In the Renegades' innings, Jones picked up a stumping, but catches were dropped while Ireland seamer Kim Garth was Perth's most economical bowler, taking 1-21 with the new ball.

The hosts move second in the table, with two wins from their first three games.

Phew, what a Scorcher? Fire alarm stops play

The match had earlier been halted when it was eight overs old while Jones and Sciver were at the crease, with the Scorchers 50-1.

A fire alarm went off at Junction Oval, with the main building evacuated while fire engines attended the scene.

Thankfully, it proved to be a false alarm and the game was able to continue with no reduction in overs.

Fire engines raced to the scene in the Melbourne suburb of St Kilda

