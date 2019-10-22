T20 World Cup Qualifier: Scotland suffer embarrassing 24-run loss to Namibia

Callum MacLeod top-scored for Scotland with 39

ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier, Dubai: Scotland 135-8 (20 overs): MacLeod 39, Berrington 23; Frylinck 2-15 Namibia 159-6 (20 overs): Smit 43, Erasmus 37; Davey 2-29 Namibia won by 24 runs Scorecard & standings (external site)

Scotland's T20 World Cup Qualifier campaign suffered another setback with an embarrassing 24-run loss to Namibia.

It is a second defeat in four for Scotland, the highest-ranked side in two groups of seven chasing six spots at next year's finals in Australia.

Namibia set a target of 159-6 in Dubai and eased to their first victory with Scotland mustering just 135-8.

Stand-in captain Richie Berrington's dismissal triggered a collapse of six wickets for 40 runs.

Scotland, who bounced back from a shock opening loss to Singapore with wins over Kenya and Papua New Guinea, continue their campaign against Bermuda on Thursday (07:30 BST).

With skipper Kyle Coetzer absent because of dehydration, coach Shane Burger's side stuttered to a poor start with opener Craig Wallace gone for a duck and George Munsey out for 11.

Calum MacLeod (39) and Berrington (23) repaired some of the damage, but Scotland could not maintain the momentum and fell well short of the target.