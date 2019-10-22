Bangladesh Cricket Board to meet after players go on strike

Bangladesh Test and T20 captain Shakib Al Hasan (centre) announced the strike at a news conference on Monday

The Bangladesh Cricket Board will host an emergency directors meeting on Tuesday after players went on strike.

Leading players, including star all-rounder and Test captain Shakib Al Hasan, announced on Monday they will not take part in any cricket activity until a set of 11 demands are met.

They are calling for better pay, improved facilities and changes to domestic one-day tournaments.

"When the demands are met, normal service will resume," said Shakib.

"All of us want cricket to improve. Some of us will play for another 10 years, some for four-five years, but we want to create a good environment for the players who will come after us, so Bangladesh cricket can move forward."

Bangladesh's two-match Test tour of India in November is under threat if the dispute cannot be solved in time.

The strike action also includes the ongoing National Cricket League first-class tournament, with the next round of matches due to start on Thursday.

The players are demanding the salaries in first-class cricket are raised to 100,000 Bangladeshi Taka (£912) per match - an increase of about 300%.

They also want the BCB to increase the salaries of groundsmen, local coaches, umpires, physios and trainers as well as invest more money to improving grounds, indoor nets, gyms and equipment throughout the country.

The demands include several proposed changes to domestic competitions, with the players wanting the Twenty20 Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) to return to a franchise-based model and the 50-over Dhaka Premier League (DPL) to allow players to choose their team and negotiate salaries again.

The group also want the leadership of the Cricketers' Welfare Association to step down, with players permitted to vote to elect the next committee.

Twenty20 captain Shakib also raised the issue of corruption at lower levels of cricket in the country.

The BPL was suspended in 2014 after an investigation into match-fixing in the tournament, which led to administrators and players, including former Bangladesh captain Mohammad Ashraful, being banned.

"The players sometimes get to know about the result of the match even before stepping onto the field," he said.

"This is really disappointing and needs to be fixed because it concerns the career of a player."