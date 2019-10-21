T20 World Cup Qualifier: Scotland beat Papua New Guinea by four runs

Scotland bowler Josh Davey struck with the first two balls of the final over

T20 World Cup Qualifier, Dubai: Scotland 146-6 (20 overs): Coetzer 54, Cross 40 Papua New Guinea 142-9 (20 overs): Vanua 33, Siaka 31; Tahir 3-24 Scotland won by four runs Scorecard & standings (external site)

Josh Davey took two wickets in the final over as Scotland edged past Papua New Guinea by four runs in the T20 World Cup Qualifier in Dubai.

Chasing 147 to win, PNG needed nine from the last over but Davey removed Jason Kila (10) and Norman Vanua (33) with his first two deliveries.

Spinners Hamza Tahir (3-24) and Mark Watt (2-23) also bowled well in Scotland's second win from three games.

Captain Kyle Coetzer top-scored with 54 in Scotland's 146-6 from 20 overs.

Wicketkeeper Matt Cross added a blistering 40 not out from 23 balls as a modest total proved enough.

PNG were well ahead of the required run rate before Watt took his two wickets in two balls in the 13th over, including the dangerous Lega Siaka (31), while Tahir further punctured the middle order before some rapid scoring from Vanua set up a tense finale.

Scotland are the highest-ranked side in the two groups of seven teams chasing six places at the finals in Australia next year.

They are back in action against Namibia at the same venue on Tuesday (07:00 BST).