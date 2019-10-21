T20 World Cup global qualifiers: Jersey lose to Canada after Nigeria win

Jonty Jenner is the third-highest scoring batsman in the ICC T20 World Cup global qualifying tournament so far

Jersey's cricket team suffered a 53-run loss to Canada having begun their T20 World Cup global qualifiers with a 69-run win over Nigeria in Abu Dhabi.

Jonty Jenner hit 57 not out and Nick Greenwood scored 43 as the islanders made 184-4 before restricting Nigeria to 115-7 in Saturday's opening match which took them top of their pool.

But Sunday's heavy loss to Canada leaves them third in their pool.

Nitish Kumar's 83 saw Canada make 176-5 before Jersey were all out for 123.

The island's batsmen struggled against Canada's fast bowlers Dillon Heyliger (3-20) and Jeremy Gordon (3-14), with Jenner's 56 the only score of note as Jersey lost their final four wickets in just 11 balls.

Jersey face qualifying tournament hosts United Arab Emirates in their next game on Tuesday before games against Hong Kong and Ireland.