The Hundred: Rashid Khan goes to Trent Rockets, Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc at Welsh Fire

Rashid Khan is the number one bowler in the T20 world rankings

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan was the first pick in Sunday's inaugural The Hundred draft.

The leg-spinner will earn £125,000 after being picked by Trent Rockets.

Australia team-mates Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc will play together at Welsh Fire while David Warner will play at Southern Brave.

However, West Indies opener Chris Gayle, South Africa bowler Kagiso Rabada and Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga all missed out on selection.

The BBC will have live television coverage of 10 men's matches from The Hundred and up to eight live matches from the women's tournament, including both finals.

More to follow.