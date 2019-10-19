T20 World Cup Qualifier: Scotland get campaign back on track in Kenya win

Richie Berrington helped himself to three wickets and hit 27 with the bat

T20 World Cup Qualifier, Dubai: Scotland 170-6 (20 overs): Sole 33; Obuya 2-12 Kenya 139-8 (20 overs): Karim 51; Berrington 3-17 Scotland won by 31 runs Scorecard & standings (external site)

Scotland got their T20 World Cup qualifying campaign back on track with a comfortable 31-run victory over Kenya in the United Arab Emirates.

Just 24 hours after a shock loss to Singapore, the Scots posted 170 for 6 from their 20 overs.

And despite an impressive 51 from opener Irfan Karim, Kenya fell well short of their target with 139 for 8.

Scotland next face Papa New Guinea on Monday.

They have one win and one loss from their opening two matches, with six sides in total from two groups qualifying for next year's World Cup in Australia.

Tom Sole top-scored with 33 for Shane Burger's side, helping to stretch a total which threatened to be unimpressive. Calum MacLeod was the only other Scot to reach 30.

Richie Berrington helped himself to three wickets with the ball including the dismissal of Karim, whose team-mates failed to support him as he led the fight with a solid half century from 46 balls.

Kenya, ranked 29th in the world, have now lost both of their opening qualifiers and face Bermuda next.