The Hundred - full list of squads

Hundred logos

Find out who has been selected in The Hundred draft, and where they will be playing.

Trent Rockets

Salary bandPlayer selected
England Test central contractJoe Root
£125,000Rashid Khan (overseas)
£125,000D'Arcy Short (overseas)
£100,000Lewis Gregory
£100,000Alex Hales (local icon)
£75,000Nathan Coulter-Nile (overseas)
£75,000Harry Gurney (local icon)
£60,000
£60,000
£50,000
£50,000
£40,000
£40,000
£30,000

Southern Brave

Salary band
England Test central contractJofra Archer
£125,000Andre Russell (overseas)
£125,000David Warner (overseas)
£100,000Liam Dawson
£100,000James Vince (local icon)
£75,000Shadab Khan (overseas)
£75,000Chris Jordan (local icon)
£60,000
£60,000
£50,000
£50,000
£40,000
£40,000
£30,000

Northern Superchargers

Salary band
England Test central contractBen Stokes
£125,000Aaron Finch (overseas)
£125,000Mujeeb Ur Rahman (overseas)
£100,000Chris Lynn (overseas)
£100,000Adil Rashid (local icon)
£75,000Adam Lyth
£75,000David Willey (local icon)
£60,000
£60,000
£50,000
£50,000
£40,000
£40,000
£30,000

Welsh Fire

Salary band
England Test central contractJonny Bairstow
£125,000Mitchell Starc (overseas)
£125,000Steve Smith (overseas)
£100,000Colin Ingram (local icon)
£100,000Tom Banton (local icon)
£75,000Ben Duckett
£75,000Ravi Rampaul
£60,000
£60,000
£50,000
£50,000
£40,000
£40,000
£30,000

Oval Invincibles

Salary band
England Test central contractSam Curran
£125,000Sunil Narine (overseas)
£125,000Jason Roy (local icon)
£100,000Sam Billings
£100,000Sandeep Lamichhane (overseas)
£75,000Rilee Rossouw
£75,000Tom Curran (local icon)
£60,000
£60,000
£50,000
£50,000
£40,000
£40,000
£30,000

Manchester Originals

Salary band
England Test central contractJos Buttler
£125,000Imran Tahir (overseas)
£125,000Dane Vilas
£100,000Phil Salt
£100,000Tom Abell
£75,000Matt Parkinson (local icon)
£75,000Saqib Mahmood (local icon)
£60,000
£60,000
£50,000
£50,000
£40,000
£40,000
£30,000

London Spirit

Salary band
England Test central contractRory Burns
£125,000Glenn Maxwell (overseas)
£125,000Eoin Morgan (local icon)
£100,000Mohammad Nabi (overseas)
£100,000Mohammad Amir (overseas)
£75,000Roelof van der Merwe
£75,000Mark Wood
£60,000
£60,000Dan Lawrence (local icon)
£50,000
£50,000
£40,000
£40,000
£30,000

Birmingham Phoenix

Salary band
England Test central contractChris Woakes
£125,000Liam Livingstone
£125,000Moeen Ali (local icon)
£100,000Kane Williamson (overseas)
£100,000Ravi Bopara
£75,000Benny Howell
£75,000Tom Helm
£60,000
£60,000Pat Brown (local icon)
£50,000
£50,000
£40,000
£40,000
£30,000

Teams will finalise their 15-man squads in 2020 when they have the option to draft a T20 Blast wildcard for £30,000.

