Alex Hartley: England left-arm spinner loses central contract

Alex Hartley made her England debut in June 2016 against Pakistan at Taunton

Left-arm spinner Alex Hartley will not have her England central contract renewed when it expires in January.

The 26-year-old played in 28 one-day internationals since her debut in 2016, including the 2017 World Cup final win, and four Twenty20 internationals.

Lancashire's Hartley claimed 39 ODI wickets at an average of 24.35.

"The door is absolutely never closed on her returning to the international stage," interim England head coach Ali Maiden said.

"We have a lot of talented spinners in the current playing group and that competition for places is healthy for us."

Hartley's last appearance for England came against Sri Lanka in a one-day international in March 2019.

There are 17 full-time deals and four rookie contracts for England players, with a new £20m investment set to increase that number.

The full list of central contracts for 2020 will be released later this year.

