T20 World Cup Qualifier: Ireland ease past Hong Kong by eight wickets in opener

ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier, Abu Dhabi: Hong Kong 153-5 (20 overs): Shah 79; Adair 2-22 Ireland 155-2 (17.2 overs): Balbirnie 70*, Stirling 62 Ireland won by eight wickets Scorecard

Andrew Balbirnie's unbeaten 70 helped Ireland ease past Hong Kong by eight wickets in their first match of the T20 World Cup Qualifier in Abu Dhabi.

Hong Kong made 153-5 off their 20 overs, Kinchit Shah scoring 79 off 54 balls and Mark Adair taking 2-22.

Ireland reached 155-2 with 16 balls to spare, Balbirnie's innings being backed up by Paul Stirling, who made 62.

Their next Group B match is against the United Arab Emirates on Saturday at 16:30 BST.

Ireland will then play fixtures against Oman, Canada, Jersey and Nigeria to complete the group phase of the tournament.

They need to finish in the top four places in their group of seven to stay in contention for qualification.

Top spot will secure automatic qualification at next year's T20 World Cup finals in Australia.

A third-wicket partnership of 60 helped Hong Kong to their total, with Gareth Delany, Stuart Thompson and David Delany taking a wicket apiece in support of Adair.

Ireland were 10-1 in reply when Kevin O'Brien was run out for a duck but Stirling's innings off 36 balls, including eight fours and two sixes, got their response back on track until he was caught off the bowling of Aizaz Khan.

Balbirnie saw Ireland home in the company of Harry Tector, who ended 21 not out.