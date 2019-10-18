Glamorgan Cricket: New contracts for Cullen and Morgan

Tom Cullen
Tom Cullen has a top score of 63 for Glamorgan in first-class cricket

Glamorgan have agreed new one-year contracts with wicket-keeper/batsman Tom Cullen and spin-bowling all-rounder Owen Morgan.

Cullen, 27, averaged 35 with the bat in nine Championship matches in 2019, hitting four half-centuries.

The Australian-born Cardiff MCCU product kept wicket in seven games when captain Chris Cooke was injured.

Morgan, 25, played in four Championship games, making a top score of 43, and in five T20 Blast fixtures.

Cullen also led Glamorgan's second team to their T20 trophy win, with Morgan playing a leading part.

The announcement of the contracts means that Glamorgan have retained all the domestic players who made first-team appearances in 2019, with the exception of Jeremy Lawlor.

Glamorgan have also offered a new deal to star Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne.

