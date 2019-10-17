Tymal Mills: Sussex fast bowler extends T20 contract

Tymal Mills joined Sussex ahead of the 2015 campaign following his departure from Essex

Fast bowler Tymal Mills has extended his Twenty20 contract with Sussex.

The 27-year-old, who has played four T20 internationals for England, featured seven times in the T20 Blast last season, taking seven wickets.

The left-arm seamer's campaign was curtailed by a back injury before the Sharks were knocked out of the competition at the quarter-final stage.

Mills is Sussex's seventh-highest T20 wicket-taker of all time, with 53 scalps in 44 appearances.

The Hove side have not disclosed the length of his new deal.

"As a left-arm seamer with raw pace he brings a real point of difference to our T20 side," Sussex head coach Jason Gillespie said.

"He missed a few games this year with injury but Tymal works incredibly hard to keep himself fit and strong and to get himself on the park."