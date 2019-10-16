Jordan Clark and Conor McKerr: Surrey pair sign contracts until end of 2022

Jordan Clark scored half-centuries in all formats in his first season as a Surrey player

All-rounder Jordan Clark and batsman Conor McKerr have signed extended contracts which will see them remain as Surrey players until the end of the 2022 season.

Clark, 29, joined from Lancashire at the start of last season and made 27 appearances across all three formats.

He scored 590 runs, with a half-century in each format, and took 30 wickets.

South Africa-born McKerr, 21, was a regular in April and May but was then blighted by heel and hip injuries.