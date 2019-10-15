Dawid Malan: Yorkshire set to sign Middlesex batsman

Dawid Malan has spent his whole career in England with Middlesex after making his first-class debut in South Africa

Yorkshire are set to sign Middlesex and England batsman Dawid Malan.

BBC Radio Leeds understands that the Headingley side are in talks with the 32-year-old left-hander, who has two years left on his current contract.

He recently stepped down as captain of Middlesex after a disappointing County Championship campaign.

Malan has scored 724 runs in 15 Tests for England and made his one-day international debut against Ireland earlier this year.

He is in the squad for five T20 matches in New Zealand next month.