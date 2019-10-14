Cricket World Cup final drama never to be repeated after ICC super over change

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch the moment England won the World Cup

England's extraordinary win over New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup final will never be repeated after the boundary countback rule was abolished in ICC events.

After both sides hit 15 in the super over - a one-over shootout - England won because they had scored more boundaries in the match.

The super over in the semi-finals and finals will now be repeated until one team has scored more than the other.

Group games will have a super over too.

If the super over, which previously only applied in the knockout stages, is tied in the group stage then the match will be a draw.

The ICC said the super over is "an exciting and engaging conclusion to the game and will remain in place covering all games at both ODI and T20I World Cups".

Increased prize money for women's cricket

Also resulting from the ICC board meeting in Dubai, prize money for ICC women's events will be increased by $2.6m (£2.1m).

At the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia next year, the winners and runners up will now receive $1m (£795,000) and $500,000 (£397,900) respectively; five times the amount on offer in 2018.

For the Women's World Cup in 2021, the prize pot will increase to $3.5m (£2.78m) from the $2m (£1.59m) when England won in 2017.

The board also approved the introduction of an Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup, with the first edition to be played in Bangladesh in 2021 and every two years after that.